Donaldsonville man dies in Ascension Parish crash

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 west of Hwy. 73 in Ascension Parish just after 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 24.

The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Brandon Chapman of Donaldsonville.

According to a news release, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Chapman was traveling west on Interstate 10 in a 2018 Honda Accord. For reasons still under investigation, the Honda exited the roadway to the left and struck a tree bordering the roadway.

Troopers reported Chapman was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Chapman for analysis.

"Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained," the release stated. "Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death."