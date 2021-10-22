Prairieville dog park grand opening scheduled for Nov. 6

Staff Report

The Prairie Dogs will celebrate the grand opening for the new dog park in Prairieville on Nov. 6.

The event will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the park located at 38430 Hwy. 929 in Prairieville.

It will include raffles, vendors, music, treats, and a kid's corner with inflatables and face painting.

The free event will be sponsored by Ascension Parish, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, EATEL, and Leadership Ascension.

The Leadership Ascension Prairie Dogs group raised funds through donations from companies and citizens. Ascension Parish government also contributed to the building of the park.

The Prairie Dogs team members are Tia Starr (Our Lady of the Lake Ascension), Monika Arnold (EATEL), Darby Lambert (Ascension Parish Public Schools), Evan Mativi (OneSource EHS) Jacob Shoemake (Westlake Chemical), and Shontel Stewart (BASF).