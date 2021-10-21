Parents protest masks at Ascension Parish School Board meeting

Staff Report

A group of parents protested mask policies at the Ascension Parish School Board meeting held Oct. 19 at Central Middle School.

A flyer for Ascension Parish Concerned Citizens was posted on the Louisiana Save Our Schools Facebook group, urging parents to attend the school board meeting in Gonzales.

"If a stadium can be maskless, so can our classrooms!" the flyer stated. "We are concerned parents, NOT terrorists!"

The school board has been following the statewide indoor mask mandate for K-12 schools and colleges. Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended the mandate twice, with the second to run through Oct. 27.

Protestors stood inside the school's cafeteria with signs. The matter was not on the agenda, and the protestors did not speak during the meeting.