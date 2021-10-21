Honeywell worker dies after incident at Geismar plant

Staff Report

A worker died Oct. 21 in connection with an incident at the Honeywell facility in Geismar, according to a statement from the company.

Honeywell did not provide details of the incident in the brief statement, which included that the staff was "deeply saddened" by the death of a colleague at the Ascension Parish plant.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with their family, friends and loved ones and we will offer what assistance we can. We ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time. We will also be providing grief counseling for our employees at the site," the statement read.

The Geismar facility is located along Hwy 3115 near the Mississippi River on the east side of Ascension Parish.