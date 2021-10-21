Ascension Parish finishing Hurricane Ida debris collection

Staff Report

Ascension Parish is finalizing the removal of Hurricane Ida storm debris.

Less than one week after the storm hit, debris removal crews started working seven days a week, and they are just about finished with the task.

Anyone who still has storm debris to pick up, must register at www.ascensionparish.net. Those without internet access can call 225-450-1200. The final day to register is Oct. 25 at 5 p.m.

Trash Rangers will accept storm debris only at the Ashland Road entrance to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales until 5 p.m. on Oct. 24. The dumpsters will be removed early Monday morning, Oct. 25.

Residents still have through the weekend to move their debris to the right-of-way. Separate debris into piles of vegetative and demolition/construction debris.