Ascension Parish Council censures District 4 member Corey Orgeron

The Ascension Parish Council agreed to censure District 4 member Corey Orgeron during the Oct. 21 meeting held in Gonzales, just days after the East Ascension Drainage Board meeting devolved into shouting matches.

The censure, which passed without opposition from the ten members in attendance, serves as a formal, public expression of disapproval from the council. Orgeron was not in attendance.

The members agreed that Orgeron violated the code of conduct by "treating members of the public in an unprofessional and discourteous manner" when he argued back and forth with citizens who were in attendance at the drainage board meeting in Gonzales the evening of Oct. 18.

The episode ended after law enforcement officers intervened when Orgeron reacted to fellow council member Joel Robert, who slammed his hand on the desk and shouted at Orgeron to "shut up." Orgeron stood up and confronted Robert, prompting the officers to usher the board members away from their seats for a recess.

Just moments before the meeting began, Baton Rouge television station WAFB-TV reported that Orgeron and one of his law office clients were involved in a physical altercation that led to both receiving citations for simple battery.

The altercation happened Oct. 15 at Orgeron's law office on Post Office Road in Prairieville, according to Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office records.

Based on statements made to WAFB, both 57-year-old Orgeron and his client, 28-year-old Roydall Lumar of Convent, claim the other started the altercation.

Though both were cited for simple battery, neither were arrested nor taken into custody by deputies. They are expected to appear in court in Jan. 4 at the courthouse in Gonzales.