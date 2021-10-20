Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office K9 program vying for $5,000 grant

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is in the running for the 2021 Aftermath K9 Grant.

Winners will receive $5,000 to help manage the K9 program.

Voting is open through next Tuesday. APSO can be found by click through the link and scrolling down the page.

Votes can be cast once per day until voting closes at: https://www.aftermath.com/2021-southcentral-k9-voting

"Our sweet girl, Brenda, tells us getting your support will be the best treat ever," the APSO Facebook post stated.