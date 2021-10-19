Our Lady of the Lake offering drive-through flu shots in Gonzales, Baton Rouge
Staff Report
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group offers drive-through flu shots every Saturday in October at locations in Gonzales and Baton Rouge.
The following locations will be open:
COVID-19 Recovery Resource Program
1961 Staring Lane, Baton Rouge
Saturdays in October, noon to 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Ascension
2647 S. St. Elizabeth Boulevard, Medical Plaza I, Gonzales
Saturdays in October, 8 a.m. to noon
According to a news release, most insurances are accepted or a small out-of-pocket fee will be charged.
No appointment is necessary, and it is available for ages 12 and up.