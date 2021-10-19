Matthew Mire booked into Ascension, Livingston parish jails

Staff Report

Matthew Reese Mire, who is a suspect in multiple shooting incidents spanning three parishes in the Baton Rouge area, was booked into the jails of Ascension and Livingston parishes on Oct. 19.

The suspect has been accused of fatally shooting Master Trooper Adam Gaubert and Pamela Adair in separate incidents.

Mire, 31, was booked in Livingston Parish in the morning on multiple charges, and then transported to the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville just before noon.

Mire faces multiple charges in Ascension, Livingston, and East Baton Rouge parishes.

Louisiana State Police released a photo Oct. 11 of troopers escorting Mire from a hospital to the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail. Troopers said handcuffs that belonged to Gaubert were used.

According to Ascension Parish Jail records, charges include first degree murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000 (felony), home invasion (battery), illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, first degree murder/attempt, flight from an officer (aggravated), first degree murder/attempt, first degree murder.

Authorities announced just before midnight Oct. 9 that the suspect had been taken into custody after a daylong manhunt.

A week later, hundreds of first responders and law enforcement officers participated in the Oct. 16 procession for Gaubert.

Gaubert was a United States Army and Louisiana National Guard veteran. He had served with the Louisiana State Police for 19 years.