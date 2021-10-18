'My Ascension' documentary showing at Malco Gonzales on Oct. 27

Staff Report

A special viewing of the documentary "My Ascension" will be screened at Malco Theatre in Gonzales on Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

The film was created to inspire and educate audiences, while providing a spark to help individuals and communities enhance suicide prevention efforts and save lives.

“My Ascension” centers on Emma Benoit, a 16-year-old cheerleader who went to Dutchtown High School, and her suicide attempt that left her paralyzed.

The 90-minute documentary shows her experiences and her journey to regain the ability to walk.

The free event is being hosted by the Ascension Parish Government Mental Health Unit, Ascension Parish Schools, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Ascension Parish Library.

Event speakers include: Benoit, filmmaker Greg Dicharry, and additional speakers to be announced.

Visit myascensionapg.eventbrite.com to register.