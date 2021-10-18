Sen. Bill Cassidy says he won't support a Trump run in 2024

Staff Report

Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy said he would not support Donald Trump if he runs for president in 2024.

In an interview with "Axios on HBO," Cassidy discussed Trump's potential run and Louisiana's current vaccination rate, among other topics.

In January, Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump at the impeachment trial.

Back in June, Trump said Cassidy went "stupid" when he made that decision. Trump then announced his support for Sen. John Kennedy’s re-election run.

Cassidy was censured by the Louisiana Republican Party for the impeachment vote.