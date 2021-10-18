East Ascension Drainage meeting devolves into shouting matches

The East Ascension Drainage Board meeting held Oct. 18 in Gonzales had to go to recess after board members and members of the public in attendance began shouting among each other.

Law enforcement officers intervened after board members Corey Orgeron and Joel Robert began to argue back and forth.

The conflicts began over disagreements on the hiring of Bill Roux of William Roux, LLC as a liaison to the board and the administration for a $50,000 annual contract.

William "Bill" Roux is a former Ascension Parish drainage director, who retired in 2018 after 18 years of service.

After the recess, the board voted 8-0 to defer the matter to the next meeting, set for Nov. 8. Robert did not return to his seat after the recess. Travis Turner was absent, and Alvin "Coach" Thomas does not sit on the board as his district lies entirely on the west side of the parish.

Prior to the vote, Orgeron said the board and the administration were at odds on June 28, which was the date of the controversial board meeting when members voted to remove Parish President Clint Cointment as the director of drainage.

The special meeting had been called to void the contract between the district and Cointment. It called for the establishment of a Chief Executive Officer of the district, and approval of a contract with William Roux LLC as interim CEO.

The meeting included numerous residents speaking during the public-comment portions of each agenda item, reminiscent of the previous full council meeting when the nine-month moratorium on new developments passed.

Orgeron said the only way the board could get attention was to take the steps they took, comparing the matter to breaking eggs to make a omelette.

At that point, Orgeron addressed a member of the audience.

"Your egos are writing checks your butts can't cash," he said.

"That's enough!" could be heard from the crowd.

"You can sit yourself down," Orgeron countered.

"You do not talk to the voters that way," came from the audience.

"I just did. I just did," Orgeron followed.

Chair Dempsey Lambert tried to interject with his gavel, but the exchanges continued.

"This is three months I've been dealing with this garbage," Orgeron said.

Then Orgeron and Robert, who were sitting near each other, began to argue. After officers intervened, the board left their seats and went to recess.

Earlier in the meeting, Robert said he disagreed with the decision to hire Roux.

"I feel like this is just a waste of time," Robert said. "It's accomplishing nothing. It's a little bit of a dog and pony show, if I may."