Contract worker dies after BASF Geismar incident

Staff Report

One of the two contract workers who were exposed to an unnamed chemical at the BASF plant in Geismar late last week has died.

The workers, who were employed by the Zachry Group, were potentially exposed Oct. 15 to an "inert substance," according to a statement from BASF's Facebook page.

Both workers were transported to a hospital.

According to Louisiana State Police, a hazardous materials team was called to the complex along the Mississippi River in Ascension Parish just before noon.

BASF previously said in a statemethe incident involved no offsite impact or additional exposure onsite.