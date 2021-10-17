Justice Department awards grants to three parishes in Baton Rouge area

Staff Report

Acting U.S. Attorney Ellison C. Travis announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded $272,998 collectively to the sheriff's offices of East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Livingston parishes.

According to a news release, the awards will be used to support criminal justice initiatives that fall under one or more of the allowable JAG program areas, which may include multijurisdictional drug and gang task forces, crime prevention and domestic violence programs, courts, corrections, treatment, justice information sharing initiatives, or other programs aimed at reducing crime and/or enhancing public/officer safety.

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program is the leading source of federal justice funding to state and local jurisdictions. It allows states and units of local government, including tribes, to support a broad range of activities to prevent and control crime based on their own state and local needs and conditions.

Grant funds can be used for state and local initiatives, technical assistance, training, personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support, and information systems for criminal justice, including for any one or more of the following program areas: