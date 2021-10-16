Two taken to hospital after incident at BASF in Geismar

Staff Report

Two people were taken to a hospital following an incident at BASF in Geismar.

According to Louisiana State Police, a hazardous materials team was called to the complex along the Mississippi River in Ascension Parish just before noon Oct. 15.

A statement from the company reported two contractors were performing maintenance work outside of a production area when they were potentially exposed to an inert substance.

BASF has been investigating the incident, which it said involved no offsite impact or additional exposure onsite.