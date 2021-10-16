Prairieville resident appointed to Louisiana Department of Health

Staff Report

Elizabeth C. Adkins of Prairieville has been appointed to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Adkins is the deputy assistant secretary for the Office of Aging and Adult Services for the Louisiana Department of Health.

She will serve as the interim assistant secretary representing the Office of Aging and Adult Services for the Louisiana Department of Health.

The mission of the Louisiana Department of Health is to protect and promote health and to ensure access to medical, preventive and rehabilitative services for all citizens of the State of Louisiana.