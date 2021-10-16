Many from Ascension Parish pay respects to Master Trooper Adam Gaubert

Staff Report

Ascension Parish first responders and law enforcement officers were among the many who participated in the Oct. 16 procession for Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Adam Gaubert.

St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department Chief James LeBlanc shared several photos from the procession, which went from the Resthaven cemetery near Airline Highway to St. George Catholic Church off of Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge.

"Prayers for peace for all involved and their families. We will never forget the impact you made on over lives," the chief stated in the post.

Gaubert was a United States Army and Louisiana National Guard veteran. He had served with the Louisiana State Police for 19 years. He is survived by his parents, two sisters, and two children.

According to authorities, Gaubert was shot and killed in an ambush near Dutton Road in Prairieville early Oct. 9.

The suspect, 31-year-old Matthew Reese Mire, has been accused of multiple shooting incidents spanning Ascension, Livingston, and East Baton Rouge parishes.

Authorities took the suspect into custody after a daylong manhunt, and he remains incarcerated without bond.

According to a WBRZ-TV report, an Ascension Parish grand jury indicted Mire on charges of murder, attempted murder, home invasion, illegal use of a weapon, having stolen things, flight from an officer and attempted armed robbery.

The suspect has been accused in the death of Pamela Adair, who succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up by the family of Adair, who was the mother of three children.

Donations are being collected for Gaubert's family through Louisiana Troopers Charities Inc.