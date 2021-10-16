Ascension Community Theatre announces cast for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Staff Report

Ascension Community Theatre released the cast list for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.

The show will run Dec. 2 through 5 and Dec. 9 through 12.

Tickets can be obtained by calling 225-647-1230 or online at actgonzales.org.

The cast includes:

Beth Bradley - Reese Geraci

Grace Bradley - Sarah Hunt

Charlie Bradley - Ryder Grob

Bob Bradley/Fireman - Brett Beoubay

Mrs. Armstrong - Anne Woods

Mrs. Slocum/Mrs. Clausing - Kaylee Holmes

Mrs. McCarthy/Mrs. Clark - Valerie Brubaker

Reverend Hopkins - Ronald Braud

Ralph Herdman - Brennan Pierce

Imogene Herdman - Gabrielle Johnson

Leigh Herdman - Madeline Pittman

Claude Herdman - TBD

Ollie Herdman - Livi Buckley

Gladys Herdman - Ruth Easterling

Alice Wendleken - Annalee Templet

Maxine - Avery Vavasseur

Elmer - Vaughn Powell

Holly - Alyssa Blades

Beverly - Bernadette Brubaker

Doris - Caroline Cambre

Shirley - Allyson Buckley

Firefighter - Chris Hines