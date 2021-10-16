Ascension Community Theatre announces cast for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Ascension Community Theatre released the cast list for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.
The show will run Dec. 2 through 5 and Dec. 9 through 12.
Tickets can be obtained by calling 225-647-1230 or online at actgonzales.org.
The cast includes:
Beth Bradley - Reese Geraci
Grace Bradley - Sarah Hunt
Charlie Bradley - Ryder Grob
Bob Bradley/Fireman - Brett Beoubay
Mrs. Armstrong - Anne Woods
Mrs. Slocum/Mrs. Clausing - Kaylee Holmes
Mrs. McCarthy/Mrs. Clark - Valerie Brubaker
Reverend Hopkins - Ronald Braud
Ralph Herdman - Brennan Pierce
Imogene Herdman - Gabrielle Johnson
Leigh Herdman - Madeline Pittman
Claude Herdman - TBD
Ollie Herdman - Livi Buckley
Gladys Herdman - Ruth Easterling
Alice Wendleken - Annalee Templet
Maxine - Avery Vavasseur
Elmer - Vaughn Powell
Holly - Alyssa Blades
Beverly - Bernadette Brubaker
Doris - Caroline Cambre
Shirley - Allyson Buckley
Firefighter - Chris Hines