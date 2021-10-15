Team of Dreams All-Abilities meeting set for Oct. 18 at Gonzales City Hall

Staff Report

An inclusive baseball league is being formed to play at the new Team of Dreams All-Abilities field in Gonzales.

The league is for persons who use wheelchairs, have physical disabilities, or have intellectual disabilities.

This league is meant for young and adult athletes. Participants do not need to be a resident of Gonzales.

A meeting for parents and athletes is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at Gonzales City Hall.

Anyone interested in participating, volunteering, or who would like more information can attend the meeting, or contact Lance Kohan at 225-354-6243 or email lance@gonzalesla.com.