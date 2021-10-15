Marching band festival slated for Oct. 23 at Dutchtown High School

Staff Report

The 15th Annual Dutchtown High School Marching Band Festival will be at Griffin Stadium on Oct. 23.

About ten bands are expected to perform with the first band beginning at 10:30 a.m. The last band, the Dutchtown Sound, will start at around 2:45 p.m. An awards ceremony will follow at 3:15 p.m.

The cost to get in is $8, and tickets will be sold at the gate.

Concessions will be available, as well as 50/50 and "shout-outs."

Further updates and photos of the event will be posted the event Facebook page @DutchtownSoundInvitational.

Bands scheduled to perform include: Rayne, Central, Mount Olive, Brusly, St. Michael, Erath, East Ascension, Zachary, Walker, Denham Springs, and Dutchtown (exhibition).