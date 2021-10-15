Assumption Parish deputies arrest Donaldsonville suspect following pursuit

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies chased a Donaldsonville suspect into Ascension Parish late Oct. 14.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 36-year-old Jamar Jerard Smith of Acosta Road, Donaldsonville, on felony charges.

According to a news release, deputies tried to stop the suspect on Hwy. 308 north of Belle Rose.

A uniformed patrol deputy observed the vehicle commit a traffic violation and attempted a stop. The violator reportedly engaged the deputy into a pursuit situation that went into Ascension Parish.

The deputy was able to terminate the pursuit and subsequently arrested the driver.

During that pursuit, deputies reported that the suspect tossed suspected marijuana from the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the suspect vehicle resulted in the seizure of additional marijuana, the release reported.

Smith was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail as a fugitive from Assumption Parish.

The suspect was then booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of: possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice, aggravated flight from an officer, driving under a suspended driver's license, and speeding.

At the time of the release, Smith remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.