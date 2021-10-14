Two killed in Interstate 10 crossover crash near Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a two-vehicle fatal crash that claimed two lives on Interstate 10 east of U.S. Hwy. 61 near the St. James and Ascension Parish line.

The crash claimed the lives of 45-year-old David Curtis of New Orleans and 55-year-old Herbert Fernandez of Springfield.

In a news release, trooper said the incident occurred after 6 p.m. on Oct. 13.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Curtis was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 in a 2004 Nissan Armada. At the same time, Fernandez was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in a 2019 Freightliner Cascade.

For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan ran off the roadway to the left and crossed the median. After crossing the median, the Nissan entered the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 and struck the Freightliner.

Trooper said Curtis was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Fernandez was properly restrained at the time of the crash; however, he also sustained fatal injuries. He was also pronounced deceased on the scene.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

"Motorists should always be cognizant of their surroundings and obey posted traffic control signs," trooper stated in the release. "Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and obeying all traffic laws can often mean the difference between life and death."