Sorrento suspect arrested in Assumption Parish on felony assault charge

Assumption Parish authorities reported the arrest of a suspect from Sorrento on a felony aggravated assault charge.

According to a release from Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon, 36-year-old Darrin Joseph LeBlanc of Conway Street, Sorrento, was charged with felony domestic abuse / aggravated assault charges originating in Ascension Parish.

Deputies received information Oct. 13 indicating LeBanc had outstanding warrants for his arrest in Ascension Parish. The information received also indicated that LeBlanc was at a Plattenville address.

Deputies conducted a perimeter search of the dwelling then entered the attic, where LeBlanc was located under a large pile of clothing.

LeBlanc was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

The suspect was later transferred to the custody of Ascension Parish.