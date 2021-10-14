Former Gov. Edwin Edwards' body exhumed, cremated

Staff Report

The widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards had his body exhumed from a Baton Rouge cemetery and cremated, reportedly angering his children.

Trina Edwards, his 43-year-old widow, lived with the former governor throughout his remaining years of life just south of Gonzales in the Pelican Point community along Hwy. 44.

Trina Edwards discussed the matter, among other topics, in a recent "Talk Louisiana" interview on WRKF 89.3, the NPR station in Baton Rouge.

She also explained her decision in a Facebook post.

"I know I made the right decision and I have no regrets," she stated in the post. "I will make arrangements for his final resting place, but for now I intend to keep him at home for as long as it gives us comfort."

The former governor's children were reportedly angered when they were excluded from funeral plans and decisions on his final resting place.

In the radio interview, she said decided to keep the funeral closed because she wanted her child and herself to be able to grieve privately.

She said the process to exhume the body occurred two weeks before the interview, which was Oct. 11.

"I just decided that I wanted to bring him back home, so that's what I did," she told the interviewer.

Edwards died July 12 at the age of 93 with family and friends by his bedside.

The colorful and controversial politician was not one to shy from the spotlight. The couple had a stint of starring in an A&E television series called "The Governor's Wife."

Edwards served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and four terms as governor.

Starting in 2000, he served eight years in federal prison for racketeering, extortion, and related crimes stemming from riverboat gambling licenses.

After serving eight years of the 10-year sentence, he married the former Trina Grimes Scott, who was 32 at the time. They began their relationship as pen pals while he was in prison.

Edwards' previous two marriages ended in divorce. His first wife was Elaine Schwartzenburg, and his second was Candy Picou.