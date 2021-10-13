Louisiana DOTD announces Interstate 10 lane closure in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reported that Interstate 10 eastbound will have a left lane closure in Ascension Parish on Oct. 17.

The closure will be in place between the Hwy. 73 (Prairieville/Geismar) exit and the Hwy. 30 (Gonzales/St. Gabriel) exit, and is necessary for crews to remove Hurricane Ida debris from the median. This will complete the first pass of debris removal in Ascension Parish.

According to a news release from DOTD, travelers should use caution when passing through this area. As crews continue to work clearing debris throughout southeast Louisiana, motorists are encouraged to drive with caution, be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment, and refrain from driving around "road closed" barricades, as crews are near the road and oncoming traffic. Don’t drive distracted or impaired, and be extra cautious.

Debris removal progress can be seen at www.511la.org. The page is updated daily at 6:00 am to reflect data from the previous day following disposal of debris material.