Gov. John Bel Edwards among officials to announce REG Geismar site expansion

Staff Report

Gov. John Bel Edwards and area officials were in attendance as Renewable Energy Group announced an expansion project that promises new jobs.

The governor and state Rep. Ken Brass of District 58 shared photos from the event.

“It’s an honor to have such a forward-thinking business like Renewable Energy Group right here in the state of Louisiana," Edwards said. "This team is helping our world achieve lower-carbon goals, all while providing a great benefit to our local economy.”

REG will invest more than $950 million in an expansion project at the Geismar site.

The project will create 500 construction jobs over the next two years, along with creating 60 REG jobs and 350 permanent indirect jobs after the scheduled startup in 2024.

REG is a leading provider of lower carbon intensity products and services, and an international producer of biomass-based diesel.

According to the company's website, REG Geismar is a renewable diesel production facility in Ascension Parish. The plant uses a wide variety of lower-cost feedstocks to produce about 75 million gallons of high-quality renewable diesel, renewable naphtha and renewable auto gas annually.