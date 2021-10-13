Presentation delves into Donaldsonville history

Staff Report

Tune in to Ascension Parish Library’s YouTube channel at youtube.myAPL.org on Oct. 20 for a virtual visit with Vincent “Cy” Tortorich, a native and resident of Donaldsonville.

Tortorich, a retired school administrator and business owner, shares memories of Donaldsonville throughout the years, focusing on WWII, the Sunshine Bridge, Works Progress Administration (WPA) instituted under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s administration, and more.

Recollections of Donaldsonville: More Memories with Cy Tortorich is prerecorded. For more information, call the library at (225) 473-8052 or visit us online at myAPL.org.

That same day at 1 p.m., the library will host a virtual small business seminar designed for individuals who want to learn what it takes to start and run a successful small business.

Presenter Sonia E. Wilson, business consultant with Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University and A&M College — Baton Rouge, will focus on helping participants learn how to determine the feasibility of their idea, as well as how to obtain a small business loan. Topics of discussion include: the purpose of developing a feasible business plan; assessing business risks; marketing strategy development; management planning; financial planning; identifying sources of funds for business start-ups; the do’s and don'ts of borrowing money; the loan application process; and key resources available to get assistance.

Advance registration is required for this Zoom webinar brought to you by Ascension Parish Library. To register, visit our APL Business Resource Center at aplbusinessresource.com and click on Webinars. An email address is required to register. After registering, you will receive an email with information on how to join the live session. For additional information or assistance, call (225) 647-3955.

Outer Space Sun Catchers

Beginning Friday, visit any Ascension Parish Library location and pick up a packet containing a planet template, colorful tissue squares, and everything else you will need to make an out-of-this-world sun catcher. Outer Space Sun Catchers are fun for everyone. Preschoolers will love sticking the brightly colored tissue all over for an out-of-this world design, and older kids can create more intricated designs with the galaxy of colors provided. When you’re done with this frustration-free craft, stick your planet on a window, let the sun shine through, and imagine you’re blasting off into space. Be sure to snap a photo of your finished creation and share it with us on Facebook or Instagram by tagging us @myAPLibrary. Designed for kids and tweens ages 3–11. For more information, call the library or visit us online at myAPL.org. Available while supplies last.

LEGO Club meets Saturday

Whether you are a first-time builder or a master at LEGO construction, you are sure to have a fun time putting the pieces together at Ascension Parish Library’s LEGO Club. Visit Ascension Parish Library in Galvez at 10 a.m. Saturday and build whatever you can imagine! We’ll provide the LEGO bricks, so leave your own blocks at home because we wouldn’t want you to lose your favorite pieces. However, materials and creations must stay at the library. You may want to bring a camera to capture the moment.

LEGO Club is open to kids of all ages. Duplo Blocks and Mega Bloks will be available for younger children. Please note: Contains small parts which present choking hazards and are not suitable for kids under 3 years. For more information about this event, call (225) 647-3955 or visit us online at myAPL.org. Masks may be required according to current mandates.

Bilingual Storytime

Experience storytime in two languages! Kids ages 8 and younger and their families are invited to visit Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 for an exciting and interactive bilingual storytime presented in both English and Spanish. Enjoy 30 minutes of stories, songs, and active play, followed by a fun and easy craft. For more information, call the library or visit us online at myAPL.org. Masks may be required according to current mandates.

¡Experimente la hora del cuento en dos idiomas! Los niños de 8 años o menos y sus familias están invitados a visitar la biblioteca parroquial de Ascension el jueves 21 de octubre a las 6:00 pm en Gonzales para disfrutar de un emocionante e interactivo cuento bilingüe presentado en inglés y español. Disfruta de treinta minutos de historias, canciones y juego activo, seguidos de una manualidad divertida y sencilla. Para obtener más información, llame a la biblioteca o visítenos en línea en myAPL.org. Es posible que se requieran máscaras de acuerdo con los mandatos vigentes.