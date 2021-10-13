The Arc of East Ascension names executive director

Staff Report

The Arc of East Ascension recently named Raven LaBiche its executive director.

LaBiche is a two-time graduate of The Southern University and A and M College in Baton Rouge. She has a Bachelor’s in psychology and a Masters in Rehabilitation Counseling.

LaBiche has been involved with facilitating and directing service for people with developmental and intellectual delays for 15 years. She was part of program development at her previous agency, the Arc of St. Charles.

LaBiche has been involved with day program, personal care, and respite services, as well as vocational services. She has managed and developed programs geared toward employment for youth with developmental and intellectual delays, as well as supervising and managing the Supported Independent Living Program.

LaBiche said her goal is to continue the great work that is provided in the service structure. She also wants to assure that the constituents of the parish can connect and access the services of the Arc of EA and that Arc of EA will connect to be a pillar in the parish and a support to the community. An additional goal is to be a resource for people ans families with special needs.

“I look forward to work with the hard-working staff and wonderful Board of Directors as we meet the mission and goal of the agency,” she said.

The Arc is an international brand of services that support and serve people with disabilities. During the search for an executive director, the agency was able to have support from the executive director of Arc of Iberville, Linda Wilson.

Wilson assisted with the day-to-day operations of the agency and the management of services until the new director was hired.

The Arc of East Ascension’s Board President Tammy Williams stated, “Thank you for an awesome job, Mrs. Linda Wilson,” said Tammy Williams, president of the board at The Arc of East Ascension. “The Arc is a family, and our goal is to always assure continuity of services. Linda’s dedication and sacrifice to helping and serving people is what kept things afloat. Helping our community and each other is what we do at The Arc.”