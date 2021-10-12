Public invited to procession for Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Adam Gaubert

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police announced plans to honor the life and service of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert in Baton Rouge beginning with a procession the morning of Oct. 16.

A funeral mass will be held at St. George Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with visitation hours beginning at 9 a.m.

Interment will follow the services at the mausoleum behind the church.

An additional visitation will be made available Oct. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home.

The use of facemasks and social distancing will be required by all attendees.

Gaubert was 47 years old at the time of his death and had served as a Louisiana State Trooper since 2002.

Upon his graduation from the academy, he was assigned to patrol at Troop A in Baton Rouge. He served six years at Troop A before he transferred to the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigative Division in 2009.

During his time at Troop A, Gaubert received several commendations for his dedicated and exemplary service to the public.

He continued his work with the Criminal Investigative Division until he returned to patrol at Troop A in 2012. Gaubert continued to perform at an exceptional level and received numerous commendations for his commitment to public safety.

Prior to joining the DPS family, he served his country in the United States Army and Louisiana National Guard.

During his career in the Army, he achieved the rank of Corporal (E-4). Gaubert was an infantryman and served in Somalia from October 1993 to March 1994.

He received an honorable discharge in 1996, but continued to serve in the Louisiana National Guard where he worked as a Drill Instructor for the Youth Challenge Program at Camp Beauregard in Pineville.

"Gaubert dedicated his life to the service and protection of our state and country and exemplified the Core Values of Louisiana State Police. He will forever be remembered as a hero and will always have a place in our DPS family," troopers said in the news release.

Gaubert is survived by his parents, Michael and Joann Gaubert, two sisters, Alisha and Kim, and two children, 20-year-old Hunter and 11-year-old Dylan Gaubert.

The public can demonstrate their support for Gaubert and his family by lining the procession route from Resthaven Funeral Home (11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge) to St. George Catholic Church (7808 St. George Drive, Baton Rouge) on Saturday morning.

The procession is tentatively set to begin at 8:00 a.m. with updates being provided on the LSP social media accounts.

The procession will travel north on U.S. 61 to Siegen Lane and then west on Siegen Lane to St. George Catholic Church.

For those unable to attend, a livestream of the procession and funeral mass will be shared on the Louisiana State Police Facebook page.

The charitable arm of the Louisiana State Troopers Association, Louisiana Troopers Charities, is the proper mechanism for donations to the family of LSP Master Trooper Adam Gaubert.

Online: Visit: https://latroopers.org/about.../louisiana-troopers-charities or https://www.paypal.me/LSTALTC

Check: Made payable to Louisiana Troopers Charities with Gaubert Family in the memo line and mailed to 8120 Jefferson Highway Baton Rouge, LA 70809.

Phone: Dial 225-928-2000 for personal assistance or to facilitate a credit card donation.

"Thank you for remembering Master Trooper Gaubert’s family, friends, and LSP brothers and sisters in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," trooper said.