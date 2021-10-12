Suspect in tri-parish shootings held without bond, on suicide watch

Matthew Reese Mire, the suspect in a tri-parish shooting spree that claimed the lives of Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Adam Gaubert and Pamela Adair, is being held without bond and is on suicide watch.

The Oct. 9 shootings spanned Ascension, Livingston, and East Baton Rouge parishes. Authorities conducted a daylong manhunt, and ultimately captured the suspect in the Hoo Shoo Too Road area of Baton Rouge.

On the afternoon of Oct. 12, Baton Rouge area Judge Eboni Johnson-Rose of the 19th Judicial District denied bond to Mire, who appeared via Zoom.

An East Baton Rouge Parish Prison official informed the judge that the suspect was being held on suicide watch.

The previous day, Louisiana State Police troopers transported the 31-year-old suspect to the parish prison from a hospital, where he had been treated for a bite from a K-9 and a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Troopers announced in a social media post that the suspect was arrested and booked in the handcuffs that belonged to Gaubert.

"Since the suspect was taken into custody Saturday night, he has been handcuffed. Those handcuffs are symbolic to every Trooper within LSP. Those handcuffs belong to Trooper Gaubert," troopers stated in a Facebook post.

According to Mire's arrest warrant, Mire declined to be interviewed by State Police detectives after he was taken into custody.

In the warrant, it was reported that Mire asked troopers standing guard about the deceased trooper's status and made a culpable statement in part, "I didn't mean to, but the guy was watching the house."

Trooper believe the statement referred to Gaubert and his location, which was near Dutton Road in Prairieville, where Adair was killed and another victim was critically wounded.

Mire is expected to appear before judges in both Ascension and Livingston parishes next week.

During a midday press conference Oct. 11, a visibly emotional Col. Lamar Davis said the loss of Gaubert has been one of the toughest experiences of his career.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for Adair, who was the mother of three children.

Donations are being collected for Gaubert's family through Louisiana Troopers Charities Inc.