Louisiana State Police transports suspect Matthew Mire to jail

Louisiana State Police released a photo of troopers escorting suspect Matthew Reese Mire from a hospital to the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.

The suspect accused of fatally shooting Master Trooper Adam Gaubert and Pamela Adair in separate incidents was taken into custody late Saturday night after a daylong manhunt. Mire is suspected in a string of shootings spanning Ascension, Livingston, and East Baton Rouge parishes.

"Since the suspect was taken into custody Saturday night, he has been handcuffed. Those handcuffs are symbolic to every Trooper within LSP. Those handcuffs belong to Trooper Gaubert," troopers stated in a Facebook post.

In a press conference at midday, Col. Lamar Davis said the suspect suffered a K-9 bite and a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.

Davis was visibly emotional at times during the conference, calling the experience one of the toughest of his career in law enforcement.

Mire had been in a medical facility where he underwent surgery, Davis said.

The photo released did not include the suspect's face. It shows the suspect from the shoulders down, wearing a blue hospital gown. Two troopers appear at both sides of the handcuffed suspect.

Later in the afternoon, the suspect's booking photo from East Baton Rouge Parish Jail was released.

Also this afternoon, Gaubert was escorted from a medical facility to Resthaven Gardens of Memory Funeral Home by LSP Motors and his brothers and sisters in blue, the post stated.