Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar Davis provides updates on investigation

Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar Davis provided updates on an ongoing investigation Oct. 11 during a midday news conference.

A visibly emotional Davis said the loss of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert has been one of the toughest experiences of his career.

Matthew Reese Mire was taken into custody as a suspect after a daylong manhunt. He is a suspect in multiple shooting incidents spanning Ascension, Livingston, and East Baton Rouge parishes.

Law enforcement officials from area agencies were by Davis' side as he spoke. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre was among the officials.

Davis said Gaubert was logged at 2:21 a.m. as working in the police database. Gaubert apparently had been working on reports.

At 2:30 a.m., Mire was seen on camera entering the Dutton Road location in Prairieville with headlights on, according to Davis.

That was the point where police believe the ambush occurred.

Mire is suspected of killing 37-year-old Pamela Adair and critically wounding 42-year-old Joseph Schexnayder.

Just after 5 a.m., another trooper encountered Mire on Hwy. 42 west of Hwy. 73. Authorities said Mire shot at the trooper, who had not been identified, and accelerated at a high rate of speed.

The blue 2013 Chevrolet Silverado the suspect used was found stopped at a business on Hoo Shoo Too Road in Baton Rouge.

The trooper was not struck by gunfire, but the police unit was hit. State Police released a photo over the weekend showing a bullet hole in the middle of the vehicle's windshield.

The suspect's unoccupied vehicle was found at a dead end on Hoo Shoo Too Road, Davis said.

The suspect then reportedly entered a wooded area around the time troopers changed shifts.

Radio traffic was suspended for emergencies only, which Davis said is protocol for such events.

Several local agencies continued in the search throughout the day.

A co-worker found Gaubert, an emotional Davis reported. The 19-year veteran trooper was unresponsive.

Mire was apprehended shortly after 10 p.m. without further incident.

He suffered a K-9 bite and a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.

Mire was taken to a medical facility where he underwent surgery, Davis said. He is expected to be released later today.

Arrest warrants have been obtained for several charges, including murder.

The time between the murder of Gaubert and the time he was found was "unacceptable," Davis said.

He also called the situation "the perfect storm" for this to happen.

System improvements are currently underway, according to Davis.

"This has been a very long and hard road," Davis said. "There is no worse feeling than to lose a co-worker, to lose a friend."

He called the suspect's acts "unimaginable" and "horrific."

After opening for questions, Davis said Gaubert's exact time of death is unknown.

"We're all in this together," Davis said later in the conference.