Ascension Parish, Gonzales firefighters graduate in Prairieville

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Fire District 3 celebrated its graduation ceremony for Recruit Academy Class 3 on Oct. 9 at Fellowship Church in Prairieville.

APFD 3 honored 15 graduates and the City of Gonzales Fire Department had an additional three graduates.

The recruits completed about six months of classroom and hands-on training during the academy and earned National Registry Emergency Medical Technician Certification and five National Certifications in Fire Ground Operations.