Louisiana Fire Marshal: Child dies in Geismar fire

Staff Report

The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal reported the death of child in an Ascension Parish fire.

According to a news release, the Geismar Fire Department responded to a trailer fire behind a house in the 37000 block of Cornerview Road around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 10.

The body of a juvenile victim was discovered inside.

The child's name has not been released.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office will continue its investigation and release further information as it becomes available.

Later in the night, Geismar Volunteer Fire Department shared an update to its Facebook page reporting that crews found a utility trailer on fire.

"Upon talking with family it was determined that the children were playing on the utility trailer making a “make-shift” fort, subsequently the fort caught on fire. One child escaped and the other succumbed to his injuries on the scene. We want to send our deepest condolences and prayers to the family during this difficult time," the department stated in the post.

Geismar Fire also thanked the first responder who went to the call.

"We want to thank 7th District Fire, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal for their response and diligence. It was tough for everyone involved, just please keep the family and everyone involved in your prayers in the days and weeks coming," the post concluded.