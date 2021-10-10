Ascension Parish community mourns deaths of Pamela Adair, Adam Gaubert

Families and friends are mourning the loss of Adam Gaubert and Pamela Adair, who died tragically Oct. 9.

Gaubert, a Louisiana State Police Master Trooper, was ambushed in his patrol unit while on duty. He had served 19 years in the department and was a U.S. Army veteran.

Pamela Adair, 37, succumbed to injuries at a hospital following an early-morning shooting.

She was shot at a house on Dutton Road in Prairieville at around 3 a.m., the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported.

Also in that incident, authorities reported 42-year-old Joseph Schexnayder was shot and hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

Authorities took into custody 31-year-old Matthew Reese Mire following a daylong manhunt. He is a suspect in both incidents, as well as others spanning Ascension, Livingston, and East Baton Rouge parishes.

Mire was transported to a hospital for injuries he sustained from a K-9 bite and suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers have maintained constant watch over the suspect at the medical facility. He is expected to be booked on warrant charges upon release.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for Adair, who was the mother of three children.

"Pamela Adair was a beautiful person inside and out. It's so hard writing this because words could never describe what Pam meant to us," the fundraiser page states.

She was described as an outgoing person who loved her children, family, and God.

"She was known and loved by so many people," the page says.

Donations are being collected for Gaubert's family through Louisiana Troopers Charities Inc.

Tributes to Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Adam Gaubert flood social media

Over the weekend, many friends paid tribute to Gaubert in heartfelt posts.

Duane Carpenter of the Gonzales Police Department remembered him as one of the nicest guys he had ever met, who always had a smile, was always laughing, and always eager to help.

"I’ve never seen Trooper Gaubert treat anyone he encountered with anything but respect. He was truly one of the good guys," Carpenter stated in the post.

Gaubert worked for Troop A, which includes the Ascension Parish area, for many years.

St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc posted that the St. Amant and 5th Ward volunteer fire departments had the honor and privilege of working with Gaubert multiple times.

"He was always professional and smiling," the chief recalled. "Prayers for his family and to law enforcement everywhere. Our hearts are shattered."

Flags were lowered to half staff at Louisiana State Police headquarters and at Troop A's Highland Road location in Baton Rouge.