Louisiana State Police trooper fatally shot in Prairieville

Staff Report

A Louisiana State Police trooper has been fatally shot in Prairieville, according to published reports.

Multiple media outlets, including Baton Rouge television stations WAFB and WBRZ, are reporting a law enforcement officer was killed in a shooting in the area of Dutton Road, which is at the intersection of Hwy. 73 and U.S. Hwy. 61 in northern Ascension Parish.

Video from the scene showed a heavy law enforcement presence in the area near the Capital One bank Prairieville location.

The victim's identity is unknown at this time.

As of 10 p.m., the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police had not made any announcements concerning the incident.

Louisiana State Police Colonel Lamar Davis is expected to brief the media.

A law enforcement presence was seen at the intersection of Jefferson Hwy. and Hoo Shoo Too Road in East Baton Rouge, just north of the Prairieville area of Ascension Parish.

It is unknown if this incident is related to a shooting in the area earlier today.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have been searching for a suspect, identified as Matthew Reese Mire, in shootings that occurred in Ascension Parish, Livingston Parish, and East Baton Rouge Parish.

The earlier shooting involved another Louisiana State Police Trooper who was attempting to conduct a traffic stop in the Hoo Shoo Too Road area of Baton Rouge.

This article will be updated.