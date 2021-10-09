UPDATES: Authorities searching for suspect in Ascension, Livingston and Baton Rouge shootings

Staff Report

A joint investigation is underway as authorities are searching for a man suspected in shootings in Ascension, Livingston, and East Baton Rouge parishes.

Authorities have identified 31-year-old Matthew Reese Mire as a suspect. Law enforcement releases have referred to Mire as both a suspect and a "person of interest."

He is considered armed and dangerous, according to a release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Mire is believed to be tied to three incidents, including a shooting in Livingston, a fatal shooting in Prairieville, and an exchange of gunfire with a Louisiana State Police Trooper in Baton Rouge.

Louisiana State Police and local law enforcement officials began searching for the suspect in the area of Hoo Shoo Too Road at Tiger Bend Road in East Baton Rouge Parish, which is just north of Ascension Parish.

Citizens have been advised to avoid the area and report suspicious activity immediately to 911.

As the investigation develops, the circumstances of the incident and additional suspect information will be immediately released for public safety.

Livingston Parish shooting

On Oct. 9 just after midnight, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a mobile home park located in the 17000 stretch of Hwy. 444 in Livingston.

"Deputies located two victims - a male and a female - with gunshot wounds," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard stated in a release. "The male was struck in the arm. The female suffered injuries to her arm and leg. They were both transported for treatment. They are both expected to recover. The pair tells detectives that they heard a noise outside of their home. They then witnessed someone barging in through their front door and firing shots. We do not believe this to be a random shooting. It’s believed Mire was familiar with the victims."

Through the investigation, Mire has been named a person of interest in this case. It is believed Mire stole a vehicle from Livingston to flee to a neighboring parish.

Authorities said the suspect's vehicle is a blue 2013 Chevrolet Silverado truck.

"Working with our law enforcement partners, it appears Mire is also responsible for crimes in Ascension Parish," Ard added.

Ascension Parish fatal shooting

On Oct. 9, at about 3 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at a home on Dutton Road in Prairieville.

When deputies entered the home, they found a male and female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a hospital in Baton Rouge with life threatening injuries.

Pamela Adair, 37, succumbed to her injuries while at the hospital.

Authorities said 42-year-old Joseph Shexnayder remains hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

Through further investigation, deputies learned the shooter involved in this incident is also connected to an early morning shooting incident in Livingston Parish.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are both working closely together to help find the person of interest in these shootings.

"We are doing everything in our power to bring this to a close and bring justice to the families involved," Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre stated.

Gunshots exchanged with Louisiana State Police in Baton Rouge shooting

After those two incidents, it is believed Mire encountered Louisiana State Police.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that on Oct. 9 shortly after 5 a.m., a Louisiana State Police Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Chevrolet Silverado on Hwy. 42 east of Hwy. 73 (Jefferson Hwy.) in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Authorities said the driver refused to stop and shot at the trooper. The trooper returned fire and the pursuit continued on Hwy. 73 to Hoo Shoo Too Road, where gunfire was exchanged.

The suspect fled the scene on Hoo Shoo Too Road at the Tiger Bend Bridge.

Troopers believe the suspect is in the area and is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect is described as a white male who may be wearing camouflage.

In an update just before 2 p.m. Oct. 9, Ascension Parish deputies said in a release that Mire remain on the run, and may be hiding in the woods.

UPDATE 3 p.m. - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released an updated photo of Mire.

"This is an updated photo of Matthew Reese Mire. He is wanted by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office for attempted first degree murder, first degree murder; illegal use of weapons, home invasion, and illegal possession of stolen things up to $25,000," the APSO Facebook post stated.

This article will be updated as developments continue.