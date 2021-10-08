Shell donates $750,000 to support Capital Area United Way's Hurricane Ida efforts

Staff Report

As part of Shell’s $5 million investment into the area’s Hurricane Ida relief and recovery efforts, Capital Area United Way received $750,000 to aid residents in CAUW's 10-parish service area.

“Shell has been operating in the Baton Rouge, Ascension, and river parishes community for more than 50 years. Our people and our company have a long history of caring for each other and helping our neighbors when they need it most,” said Shell US Gulf Coast Senior Vice President Rhoman Hardy. “This commitment to the Capital Area United Way is a testament to the positive impact they make in our community before, during and after disasters like Hurricane Ida.”

“We are thankful to Shell and Shell employees across the southeast Louisiana for their continued support year-round, but especially during times of disaster and recovery,” said George Bell, President and CEO of Capital Area United Way. “We are honored that Shell has chosen us to be stewards of their money to aid their employees and the surrounding areas as we look to the long road ahead in this recovery. We are even more grateful for the volunteer support of Dai Nguyen, Shell’s representative who sits on our Board of Directors.”

Since Aug. 27, CAUW has stood up several methods of support, relief, and ongoing recovery from Hurricane Ida including activation of the United Way 211/CAUW resource line that provides 24/7 Information, Referral, and Crisis services. Since activation, United Way 211/CAUW has received nearly 6,000 calls related to Ida, which is more than two times a typical monthly call volume in less than three weeks.

For more information on Hurricane Ida recovery or to donate to the Hurricane Ida Relief Fund, visit www.cauw.org/disaster.