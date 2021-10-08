River Road (Hwy. 75) in Ascension Parish closing Oct. 16

Staff Report

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a road closure on Hwy. 75, which is River Road on the east bank of Ascension Parish, on Oct. 16 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to a news release, this full road closure will be in place from 0.45 miles east of Hwy. 73 to 0.5 miles east of Hwy. 73.

No through traffic will be allowed for the duration of this closure.

The road closure is needed to replace poly pipe with 120-foot carbon steel pipe in the elevated pipe rack.

The detour route for this closure will be Hwy. 75 to Hwy. 3251 (Ashland Rd.) to Hwy. 30 to Hwy. 73 back to Hwy. 75 or Hwy. 75 to Hwy. 73 then Hwy. 30 to Hwy. 3251 (Ashland Rd.), back to Hwy. 75.

"DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment," the release stated.