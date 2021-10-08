The Arc of East Ascension celebrates direct support professionals

Special to The Weekly Citizen

Direct Support Professional Recognition Week is an opportunity to highlight the dedicated, innovative direct support workforce that is the heart and soul of support for people with disabilities.

DSP are the essential, professional career for people who support and provide services of learning, care, monitoring, skill development and life tasks and skills for people with developmental and intellectual delays and special needs.

This week is to express appreciation for a group of people who have chosen the task and challenge of helping people with disabilities achieve their full potential.

Staff who work in this field must be trained and continue to receive ongoing training on providing supports in the home and community with the people that they serve. Many times, this career path falls into the medical field, it is the unique combination of medical field and social services.

Executive Director of Arc of East Ascension, Raven LaBiche stated, “DSP are very essential in the progress and success for people with developmental and intellectual delays who are choosing to be active citizens and residents of their community. DSP help guide the people that they support with achieving goals towards independence as well as discovering the journey to reaching their full potential.”

The Arc of East Ascension was able to honor DSP staff who have been with agency more than 15 years with flowers and gifts. For DSP, the agency provided small tokens of appreciation each day of the week to show that we care. The week ended with a Pasta-laya lunch, a smoothie from the local Smoothie King, and a certificate of appreciation given by the agency and celebrated with the administration team. Each day of the week the agency highlighted a DSP on social media as well.