Interstate 10 shoulder in Ascension Parish closing Oct. 8 for debris pickup

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reported that debris pickup in the median of Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish will begin Oct. 8 at 8 a.m.

As a result, there will be a left shoulder closure on Interstate 10 eastbound between the Hwy. 30 (Gonzales/St. Gabriel) exit and the Hwy. 22 (Sorrento/Donaldsonville) exit. The shoulder closure will be in place until debris pickup is complete.

DOTD would like to remind citizens that debris removal progress can be seen at www.511la.org. The page is updated daily at 6 a.m. to reflect data from the previous day following disposal of debris material.

Crews continue to work swiftly throughout southeast Louisiana to repair damaged signs and signals, as well as clear debris off state routes. Motorists are encouraged to drive with caution, be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment, and refrain from driving around "road closed" barricades, as crews are near the road and oncoming traffic. Don’t drive distracted or impaired, and be extra cautious.