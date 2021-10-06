Sports betting kicks off in Louisiana at Marksville casino

Staff Report
Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville marks the opening of sports betting in Louisiana.

Sports betting begins in Louisiana Oct. 6.

At 3 p.m., New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Joe Horn will place the first ceremonial bet at Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville.

Betfred Sports, a sports betting operator currently available in select states, has expanded to Louisiana.

“Our partnership with Betfred Sports marks a new chapter for Paragon – which has always been a source of pride for Marksville and the people of Louisiana,” General Manager of Paragon Casino Resort, Marshall Sampson Sr., said. “With this new partnership, I hope visitors from across the region will have the chance to experience it for themselves. Together, we are offering a first-class sports betting platform and venue that will make Paragon Casino Resort the place to bet and watch games in Louisiana.”

Paragon Casino Resort offers a 64,000-square-foot gaming floor, 1,000 Las Vegas-style slot machines, and 500 hotel rooms.  