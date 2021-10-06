Sports betting kicks off in Louisiana at Marksville casino

Staff Report

Sports betting begins in Louisiana Oct. 6.

At 3 p.m., New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Joe Horn will place the first ceremonial bet at Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville.

Betfred Sports, a sports betting operator currently available in select states, has expanded to Louisiana.

“Our partnership with Betfred Sports marks a new chapter for Paragon – which has always been a source of pride for Marksville and the people of Louisiana,” General Manager of Paragon Casino Resort, Marshall Sampson Sr., said. “With this new partnership, I hope visitors from across the region will have the chance to experience it for themselves. Together, we are offering a first-class sports betting platform and venue that will make Paragon Casino Resort the place to bet and watch games in Louisiana.”

Paragon Casino Resort offers a 64,000-square-foot gaming floor, 1,000 Las Vegas-style slot machines, and 500 hotel rooms.