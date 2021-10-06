Louisiana State Trooper injured in Gonzales helicopter crash

Staff Report

A Louisiana State Police Pilot was injured the afternoon of Oct. 6 while attempting a landing at the South Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales.

According to a news release, the LSP helicopter experienced a suspected mechanical failure.

Flying in a 1986 Bell 206 B-3, the trooper performed an emergency procedure in order to get the aircraft on the ground.

The aircraft sustained significant damage and the LSP pilot was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting the investigation into the suspected mechanical malfunction and aircraft crash.

This incident remains under investigation.