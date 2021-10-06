Louisiana State Trooper injured in Gonzales helicopter crash
Staff Report
A Louisiana State Police Pilot was injured the afternoon of Oct. 6 while attempting a landing at the South Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales.
According to a news release, the LSP helicopter experienced a suspected mechanical failure.
Flying in a 1986 Bell 206 B-3, the trooper performed an emergency procedure in order to get the aircraft on the ground.
The aircraft sustained significant damage and the LSP pilot was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting the investigation into the suspected mechanical malfunction and aircraft crash.
This incident remains under investigation.