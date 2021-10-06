Geismar man arrested after pursuit ends at Ascension Parish Jail

Staff Report

Assumption Parish authorities arrested a 50-year-old Geismar man following a pursuit that began near Belle Rose.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of Joseph H. Turner, of Highway 73, Geismar, on felony charges arising out of the Oct. 4 incident.

According to a news release, a uniformed patrol deputy was near the intersection of Hwy. 1 and Hwy. 1000 south of Belle Rose when he observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The deputy initiated a stop of the vehicle, but the suspect pulled over for a few seconds then drove off northbound.

The vehicle traveled into Ascension Parish and at one point the deputy reportedly observed suspected narcotics being thrown from the vehicle.

The suspect continued on and eventually drove into the parking lot of the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.

Turner was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail as a fugitive for Assumption Parish.

Deputies reported they were able to recover a quantity of drugs thrown from the vehicle.

Turner was transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center and booked on charges of: Obstruction of Justice, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Driving Under a Suspended Drivers License, and Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic.

At the time of the release, Turner remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.