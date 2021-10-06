Ascension Parish mortuary donates services for Nevaeh Allen

Staff Report

An Ascension Parish mortuary donated all of its services to the family of Nevaeh Allen, a 2-year-old girl from Baton Rouge.

The Hambrick Family Mortuary in Gonzales has been serving families in the area since 1975.

In a social media post, the family offered sincere thoughts and prayers to Allen's family and friends during their trying times.

"God blesses us to be a blessing to our families and community, let’s continue to keep her family lifted in prayer!" the post stated.

A memorial balloon release was held in Gonzales as family and friends mourned the loss of the young girl.