Ascension Parish deputies seek trio in Gonzales store theft

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for three individuals suspected of stealing some $1,500 in lawn equipment from the Lowe's home improvement store in Gonzales on Sept. 30.

The men were captured on surveillance video leaving the store in a purple Geo Tracker.

Anyone with information regarding this theft can contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Property Crimes Unit at (225) 621-8330 or (225)-621-8331. You can also contact Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. Callers can remain anonymous.