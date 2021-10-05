Ascension Economic Development Corp. honored by International Economic Development Council

Staff Report

Ascension Economic Development Corporation won a Gold Rank for its Impact of Industry, a project in the category of Multimedia/Video Promotion of the International Economic Development Council.

The honor was presented at an awards ceremony during the IEDC Annual Conference in Nashville, Tenn.

“Ascension Parish community residents are directly enhancing the everyday lives of people all over the world by working at our manufacturing establishments and the businesses that support them,” said Kate MacArthur, President and CEO of Ascension Parish Economic Development Corporation. “Primary chemicals are found in almost every consumer product, pharmaceutical/medical, and agricultural application. This video was a way to highlight successful and sustainable business and job growth and how industry supports our vibrant community of excellence.”

IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards recognize the world’s best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials, and the year’s most influential leaders.

A total of 25 award categories honor organizations and individuals for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban, and rural communities. Awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers, following a nomination process held earlier this year. IEDC received over 500 submissions from four countries.

“The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development awards represent the best of economic development and exemplify the leadership that our profession strives for every day,” said 2021 IEDC Board Chair and Invest Buffalo Niagara President and CEO Tom Kucharski. “We’re honored to recognize the more than 100 communities whose marketing submissions, projects, and partnerships have improved regional quality of life.”

The video, directed and produced locally by Mitchell Cobb and David Coner can be viewed here: Impact of Industry

IEDC is a non-profit, non-partisan membership organization serving economic developers. With more than 5,000 members, IEDC is the largest organization of its kind. Economic developers promote economic well-being and quality of life for their communities by creating, retaining, and expanding jobs that facilitate growth, enhance wealth and provide a stable tax base.

AEDC was created in 2005 with the sole mission of maximizing economic opportunity in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. AEDC’s project work has generated $9.1 billion in capital investment and created and retained 3,224 jobs in the parish.

For more information, visit ascensionedc.com.