Love's Travel Stop proposed for Interstate 10 exit in Gonzales

Love's Travel Stop, which has more than 500 truck stop and convenience store locations in 41 states, has eyed a location for a new store in Ascension Parish.

The proposed site is located off the 179 exit of Interstate 10 in Gonzales.

A spokesperson said the company has been doing its due diligence on the location. Further updates are expected later in the year.

City of Gonzales Chief Administrative Officer and Clerk Scot Byrd shared a map of the proposed 14-acre parcel.

The company recently asked for a tract of land to be rezoned at the northwestern corner of Edenborne and Hwy. 44 in Gonzales.

Louisiana currently has 11 Love's locations, according to the company's map on its website. The closest one in the Baton Rouge area is in Port Allen off of exit 151 on Interstate 10.

Love's was founded in Watonga, Okla. in 1964.

Privately held by the Love family, the company has more than 33,000 employees.