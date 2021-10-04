Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp go down Monday morning

Staff Report

"Is Facebook down?" has been trending in searches.

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all went down the morning of Oct. 4.

Users around the world have been reporting outages among the popular social media networks. All three are owned by Facebook.

According to reports, the trio went down at around 10:41 a.m. CT, only showing error messages. The outages continued into the afternoon.

In a Twitter post, Facebook's verified account stated: "We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Instagram shared a similar message on its Twitter communications page.

“Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it!," the post read.

Facebook has been in the news recently as a whistleblower accused the company of prioritizing profits over safety.

The whistleblower, former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen, spoke out in an exclusive interview that aired Sunday on CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

She said that a 2018 change to the content flow in Facebook’s news feeds contributed to more divisiveness and ill will in a network ostensibly created to bring people closer together.

Facebook was founded in 2004 by five roommates at Harvard. It has headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., and an estimated 2 billion daily active users.

Facebook, Inc.'s stock fell 4.9 percent, experiencing the worst trading session in nearly a year.