Suspected drunk driver strikes, kills pedestrian in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

A suspected intoxicated driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Hwy. 427 east of Hwy. 928 in Ascension Parish just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 3.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A reported details of the incident in a news release.

At the time of the release, the pedestrian was unidentified.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the pedestrian was walking off the roadway near the eastbound lane of Hwy. 427. At the same time, 30-year-old Martin Alvarado-Medel of Baton Rouge was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 427 in a 2002 Toyota Sequoia.

For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota exited the right side of the roadway and struck the pedestrian.

After striking the pedestrian, Alvarado-Medel fled the crash scene. A short time later, troopers located Alvarado-Medel and took him into custody.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. She was transported to a local hospital, where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

Impairment on the part of the pedestrian is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was obtained from her for analysis.

Alvarado-Medel was given a chemical breath test, which showed he was over the legal blood alcohol content limit.

Troopers arrested Alvarado-Medel and booked him into the Ascension Parish Jail for violating LRS 14:32.1 Vehicular Homicide, LRS 14:98 DWI (first offense), LRS 14:100 Hit and Run (felony), and LRS 32:58 Careless Operation.

According to booking information from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspect was charged with no motor vehicle insurance.

This crash remains under investigation, troopers said.

Motorists should always be cognizant of their surroundings and obey posted traffic control signs," troopers stated in the release. "Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and obeying all traffic laws can often mean the difference between life and death."